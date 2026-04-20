Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.58 and last traded at $122.61, with a volume of 303058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.00.

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Rogers Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $106,189.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,767.39. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $98,295,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $11,373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rogers by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,559 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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