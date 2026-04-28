Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Rogers updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.900-1.100 EPS.

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Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. 467,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,996. Rogers has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $106,189.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $864,767.39. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rogers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,395 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rogers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

Key Rogers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — Rogers reported GAAP EPS of $0.75, beating the $0.68 consensus, and management said adjusted EPS more than doubled with adjusted EBITDA margin up ~580 bps, signaling improving profitability. Rogers Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — Rogers reported GAAP EPS of $0.75, beating the $0.68 consensus, and management said adjusted EPS more than doubled with adjusted EBITDA margin up ~580 bps, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 EPS guidance — management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10 versus the consensus ~$0.79, and revenue guidance of $210–$220M (consensus ~$210.9M), which is a meaningful beat on EPS expectations and supports upside to near‑term earnings. Press Release

Raised Q2 EPS guidance — management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10 versus the consensus ~$0.79, and revenue guidance of $210–$220M (consensus ~$210.9M), which is a meaningful beat on EPS expectations and supports upside to near‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was exactly in line — Q1 revenue was $200.5M, matching consensus, so top-line growth did not surprise the market. Supplemental slide deck is available for detail. Slide Deck

Revenue was exactly in line — Q1 revenue was $200.5M, matching consensus, so top-line growth did not surprise the market. Supplemental slide deck is available for detail. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing headlines about “Rogers” layoffs/buyouts relate to Rogers Communications (the Canadian telecom) — not Rogers Corporation (ROG). Those stories can create ticker confusion in newsfeeds but don't reflect ROG's business fundamentals. Rogers Communications buyouts

Confusing headlines about “Rogers” layoffs/buyouts relate to Rogers Communications (the Canadian telecom) — not Rogers Corporation (ROG). Those stories can create ticker confusion in newsfeeds but don't reflect ROG's business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and market reaction — despite adjusted improvements, the company reported a negative net margin (-7.62%) on a GAAP basis, and the stock is trading lower with above‑average volume, indicating some investor profit‑taking or concern about GAAP results and sustainability of margin improvement.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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