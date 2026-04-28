Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.9 million.

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Rogers Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ROG stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. 466,627 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,769. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.34. Rogers has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $127,181.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,618.75. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rogers

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — Rogers reported GAAP EPS of $0.75, beating the $0.68 consensus, and management said adjusted EPS more than doubled with adjusted EBITDA margin up ~580 bps, signaling improving profitability. Rogers Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — Rogers reported GAAP EPS of $0.75, beating the $0.68 consensus, and management said adjusted EPS more than doubled with adjusted EBITDA margin up ~580 bps, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 EPS guidance — management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10 versus the consensus ~$0.79, and revenue guidance of $210–$220M (consensus ~$210.9M), which is a meaningful beat on EPS expectations and supports upside to near‑term earnings. Press Release

Raised Q2 EPS guidance — management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$1.10 versus the consensus ~$0.79, and revenue guidance of $210–$220M (consensus ~$210.9M), which is a meaningful beat on EPS expectations and supports upside to near‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was exactly in line — Q1 revenue was $200.5M, matching consensus, so top-line growth did not surprise the market. Supplemental slide deck is available for detail. Slide Deck

Revenue was exactly in line — Q1 revenue was $200.5M, matching consensus, so top-line growth did not surprise the market. Supplemental slide deck is available for detail. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing headlines about “Rogers” layoffs/buyouts relate to Rogers Communications (the Canadian telecom) — not Rogers Corporation (ROG). Those stories can create ticker confusion in newsfeeds but don't reflect ROG's business fundamentals. Rogers Communications buyouts

Confusing headlines about “Rogers” layoffs/buyouts relate to Rogers Communications (the Canadian telecom) — not Rogers Corporation (ROG). Those stories can create ticker confusion in newsfeeds but don't reflect ROG's business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and market reaction — despite adjusted improvements, the company reported a negative net margin (-7.62%) on a GAAP basis, and the stock is trading lower with above‑average volume, indicating some investor profit‑taking or concern about GAAP results and sustainability of margin improvement.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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