Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 2844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Rohm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rohm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROHCY

Rohm Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rohm Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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