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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Rohm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ROHCY gapped down — shares opened at $22.00 after closing at $24.00 and last traded at $21.90 on light volume (1,432 shares), with the stock trading above its 50‑day SMA ($20.53) and well above its 200‑day SMA ($16.88).
  • Analyst view: Hold — Zacks upgraded Rohm to a "Hold" and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Hold.
  • Mixed fundamentals — Rohm reported (‑$0.04) EPS last quarter and a negative net margin (‑7.27%) with a negative PE (‑34.0), but it has strong liquidity (current ratio 3.34, quick ratio 2.30), modest leverage (debt/equity 0.32) and a market cap of $8.27B; analysts expect FY EPS of about $0.24.
  • Interested in Rohm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $22.00. Rohm shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1,432 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Rohm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rohm

Rohm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rohm Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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