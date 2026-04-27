Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $22.00. Rohm shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1,432 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Rohm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rohm

Rohm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rohm Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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