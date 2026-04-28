Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Trading Down 11.6% - Here's Why

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rohm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rohm has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Rohm

Rohm Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rohm Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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