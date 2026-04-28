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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Trading Down 11.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Rohm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 11.6% intraday to $21.22 with only about 1,063 shares traded, roughly a 70% drop from average daily volume.
  • Analyst view: Hold. Zacks upgraded Rohm to a "Hold" on April 8 and MarketBeat's consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • Weak recent fundamentals. Rohm posted (-$0.04) EPS last quarter with a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative P/E of -33.81, while carrying a market cap near $8.22 billion.
  • Interested in Rohm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rohm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rohm has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Rohm

Rohm Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rohm Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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