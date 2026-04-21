Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 205,807 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $23,667,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,500. The trade was a 96.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,431 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $377,993.27.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $163,902.55.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Roku Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 2,800,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,871. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15,317.6% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,162,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,953,000 after acquiring an additional 230,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here