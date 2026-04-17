Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 3.9% - Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.81 and last traded at $116.19. Approximately 3,086,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,315,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

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More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku says its platform now exceeds 100 million streaming households worldwide — an important scale inflection that expands ad inventory and pricing leverage for its connected-TV ad business. BusinessWire: 100M households

Roku says its platform now exceeds 100 million streaming households worldwide — an important scale inflection that expands ad inventory and pricing leverage for its connected-TV ad business. Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlights that Roku’s platform revenue now dominates total revenue (~88%), with strong gross margins (~52%), 18% platform revenue growth YoY and management guidance implying ~18% FY26 revenue growth and a 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA — suggesting improving profitability and a path to meaningful free cash flow. Seeking Alpha: AI tailwind

Analysis highlights that Roku’s platform revenue now dominates total revenue (~88%), with strong gross margins (~52%), 18% platform revenue growth YoY and management guidance implying ~18% FY26 revenue growth and a 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA — suggesting improving profitability and a path to meaningful free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Press and analyst coverage emphasizes Roku’s expanding ad engine and clearer segment reporting (Advertising vs. Subscriptions), which can help investors better model ad revenue per user and margin expansion. Yahoo: Ad engine expands

Press and analyst coverage emphasizes Roku’s expanding ad engine and clearer segment reporting (Advertising vs. Subscriptions), which can help investors better model ad revenue per user and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — this earnings print is a near-term catalyst that will confirm whether ad growth and margins track recent optimistic commentary. Earnings date

Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — this earnings print is a near-term catalyst that will confirm whether ad growth and margins track recent optimistic commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions (e.g., Streaming Stick discounts) and product/OS fixes (Instant Resume, restored local-TV access) may modestly boost device sales and engagement but are secondary to ad monetization. Mashable: Stick sale

Retail promotions (e.g., Streaming Stick discounts) and product/OS fixes (Instant Resume, restored local-TV access) may modestly boost device sales and engagement but are secondary to ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO, CFO and others) sold shares this week under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans — the volume of sales can spook some investors even if routine, adding short-term headline pressure. SEC Form 4 (CEO)

Multiple insiders (CEO, CFO and others) sold shares this week under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans — the volume of sales can spook some investors even if routine, adding short-term headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Roku from "strong-buy" to "hold," which could temper momentum from the milestone headlines and raises sensitivity to execution risk. Zacks downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,386.45. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $310,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,779.92. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 426,375 shares of company stock worth $43,390,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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