Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.9% - Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.93 and last traded at $114.96. Approximately 2,278,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,278,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.34.

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Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roku from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 201.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $310,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,779.92. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $1,413,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,386.45. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,182 shares of company stock valued at $67,058,733. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 7,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,421,440 shares of the company's stock worth $154,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,664 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 352.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $92,808,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Roku by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,915 shares of the company's stock worth $95,787,000 after buying an additional 699,336 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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