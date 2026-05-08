Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £29,786.10 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 1,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,309 per share, for a total transaction of £29,786.10.

Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Birgit Behrendt bought 91 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £1,094.73.

On Monday, February 9th, Birgit Behrendt acquired 89 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,105.38.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 1.6%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 20.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,259. 20,536,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,192.78. The company has a market cap of £107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,386.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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