Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Helen McCabe Acquires 15 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 15 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,911 per share, for a total transaction of £286.65.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Helen McCabe sold 1,490 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total transaction of £16,941.30.

On Monday, March 23rd, Helen McCabe sold 123,175 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150, for a total transaction of £1,416,512.50.

On Monday, March 9th, Helen McCabe acquired 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,990 per share, for a total transaction of £318.40.

On Monday, March 2nd, Helen McCabe sold 1,607 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total transaction of £21,115.98.

On Monday, February 9th, Helen McCabe purchased 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,250 per share, for a total transaction of £200.

Get RR alerts: Sign Up

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 20.20 on Friday, hitting GBX 1,259. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,536,848 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20. The company has a market capitalization of £107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,228.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.78.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,530 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,386.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc wasn't on the list.

While Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here