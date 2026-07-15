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Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rolls-Royce shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $18.93 and last changing hands at $18.71. The stock’s 200-day average was $17.16, which may signal improving technical momentum.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with recent upgrades from BNP Paribas Exane, Wells Fargo, and Berenberg. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with several firms initiating or increasing positions. Despite this, institutional ownership remains very low at 0.07% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $18.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 4,950,644 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RYCEY. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company's stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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