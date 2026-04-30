Rolls-Royce Holdings plc's (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,530 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,386.20.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 3.2%

LON RR traded down GBX 35.80 on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,098.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394,937 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,239.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,190.48.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 3,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total transaction of £43,831.35. Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £1,828.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,109 and have sold 134,282 shares valued at $155,299,783. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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