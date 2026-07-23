Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 22.150-22.300 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $338.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $566.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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