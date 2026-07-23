Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $336.71, but opened at $365.74. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $364.2450, with a volume of 157,067 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS.

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Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.38 versus the $5.29 consensus, on revenue of $2.11 billion, up 8.5% year over year. Article: Roper Technologies (ROP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Roper beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.38 versus the $5.29 consensus, on revenue of $2.11 billion, up 8.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year profit forecast and revenue growth outlook, signaling confidence in demand for its AI-integrated software products. Article: Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand

The company raised its full-year profit forecast and revenue growth outlook, signaling confidence in demand for its AI-integrated software products. Positive Sentiment: Roper also guided Q3 2026 EPS to $5.75-$5.80 and FY 2026 EPS to $22.15-$22.30, both above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings momentum.

Roper also guided Q3 2026 EPS to $5.75-$5.80 and FY 2026 EPS to $22.15-$22.30, both above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Roper’s quarterly margin profile remained healthy, with net margin of 21.12% and return on equity of 11.16%, but these figures were largely in line with its established business quality.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,759 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,623 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $338.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.91.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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