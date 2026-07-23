Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.150-22.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 5.750-5.800 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $336.71 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $566.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $338.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.91.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here