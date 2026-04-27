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Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Stock Price Down 9.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Roscan Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged 9.3% on Monday to C$0.20 (from C$0.22), with volume jumping about 267% to roughly 1,408,422 shares traded.
  • Roscan is an exploration-stage gold company (100% owner of the Kandiole project in Mali) with a market cap of C$83.3M, a negative PE (-31.67), low liquidity (current ratio 0.22) and a high beta (2.69), indicating speculative/volatile risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS - Get Free Report) was down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,408,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 383,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.99, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Roscan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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