Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Stock Price Down 9.3% - Should You Sell?

Get Roscan Gold alerts: Sign Up

Roscan Gold Stock Down 11.6%

Roscan Gold Co. ( CVE:ROS Get Free Report ) was down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,408,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 383,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.99, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roscan Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roscan Gold wasn't on the list.

While Roscan Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here