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Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) logo with Energy background
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Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 294 and last traded at GBX 299, with a volume of 1204434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROSE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4.70 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,500 target price on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,363.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROSE

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 31,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 per share, with a total value of £99,747.54. Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham acquired 109,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, with a total value of £350,061.03. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

(Get Free Report)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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