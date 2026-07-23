Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)'s (ROSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4.70 target price on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,363.67.

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Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock opened at GBX 338.54 on Thursday. Rose Petroleum plc has a 52 week low of GBX 294 and a 52 week high of GBX 395. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 31,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 per share, with a total value of £99,747.54. Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 109,737 shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, for a total transaction of £350,061.03. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

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