Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $178.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.68.

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Datadog Stock Up 31.3%

DDOG opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 608.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 291,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,690,050. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Datadog raises annual forecast

Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Q1 2026 Results

Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. FedRAMP High Certification

Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Analyst reactions

Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Options trade note

Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction.

Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. SEC Form 4 (GC sale)

Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (very high P/E), so the stock may be vulnerable to a pullback if growth slows or if market sentiment shifts — consider that much of the move reflects forward expectations.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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