Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $308.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.14. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 31.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates with EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, while management raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts and highlighted recovery in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates with EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, while management raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts and highlighted recovery in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on TXN to $340 and kept an overweight rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to $400 and TD Cowen maintained a buy rating with a $340 target. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on TXN to $340 and kept an overweight rating, while KeyCorp lifted its target to $400 and TD Cowen maintained a buy rating with a $340 target. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also raised its target to $305, citing data center growth, reinforcing the view that long-term chip demand remains healthy. Article Title

Mizuho also raised its target to $305, citing data center growth, reinforcing the view that long-term chip demand remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks and ETFs are rallying on AI enthusiasm ahead of Intel earnings, which supports sector sentiment but does not directly change TXN’s fundamentals. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks and ETFs are rallying on AI enthusiasm ahead of Intel earnings, which supports sector sentiment but does not directly change TXN’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, TXN shares fell as investors worried the quarter may have been “good enough” rather than a fresh catalyst, with some coverage calling it a warning sign for the chip sector after a big rally. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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