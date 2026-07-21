Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

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Calix Stock Performance

Calix stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Calix has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.96 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Calix's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Calix by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,900 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,117 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 290,661 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,711,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Calix reported second-quarter earnings of $0.47 per share, topping expectations of $0.40, while revenue of $293.3 million also beat estimates. Revenue rose 21.3% year over year, suggesting solid demand and execution. Calix Releases Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Calix reported second-quarter earnings of $0.47 per share, topping expectations of $0.40, while revenue of $293.3 million also beat estimates. Revenue rose 21.3% year over year, suggesting solid demand and execution. Neutral Sentiment: The company issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.37 to $0.45 and revenue guidance of $301 million to $307 million, which is broadly in line with revenue expectations but only modestly supportive on profit outlook. Calix Releases Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.37 to $0.45 and revenue guidance of $301 million to $307 million, which is broadly in line with revenue expectations but only modestly supportive on profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class-action case against Calix, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27. These headlines may keep investors focused on legal risk and potential distraction/costs. CALIX, INC. CLASS ACTION DEADLINE ALERT

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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