Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.78.

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Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $7,155,969.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at $878,326,345.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 526,552 shares of company stock valued at $47,130,465 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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