Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $24.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company's current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cfra restated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.15.

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Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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