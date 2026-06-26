Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the software maker's stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.73.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,838.92. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,306,515. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Synaptics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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