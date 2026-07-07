Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the entertainment giant's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 29.36% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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