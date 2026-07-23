Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.50% from the company's current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,041.60. The trade was a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 133.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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