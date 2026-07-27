Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.01 and last traded at $243.3680, with a volume of 796464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.89.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,919 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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