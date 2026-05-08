Rothschild & Co Redburn Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $540.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $585.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.20% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.48 on Thursday, reaching $421.20. 287,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $431.09 and its 200-day moving average is $472.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here