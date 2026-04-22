Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $133.00

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential downside of 10.53% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered 3M from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.82.

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3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $177.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.04 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting 3M

Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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