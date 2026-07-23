Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $162.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.14.

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Badger Meter Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BMI traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.40. 401,180 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,494. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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