Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $16.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Herbalife logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on Herbalife from $17 to $16 and maintained a "sector perform" rating, implying roughly a 3.5% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—three Buy vs. four Hold ratings—leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with a $17.40 consensus price target.
  • Herbalife reported $0.45 EPS (missed $0.48 estimates) and $1.28B in revenue (beat $1.24B); the stock traded near $16.59, has a $1.72B market cap, a 50-day average ~$16.21 and a 52-week range of $6.45–$20.40.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Report on HLF

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 250,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,818. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 220,896 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Herbalife Right Now?

Before you consider Herbalife, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Herbalife wasn't on the list.

While Herbalife currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines