Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.05.

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Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,713,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $5,018,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported a strong Q1, reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and said separation plans remain on track — a fundamental positive supporting the stock. Article Title

Corteva reported a strong Q1, reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and said separation plans remain on track — a fundamental positive supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $97 (largest upside among today’s moves), signaling stronger analyst conviction that could drive buying interest. MarketScreener TickerReport

Jefferies raised its price target to $97 (largest upside among today’s moves), signaling stronger analyst conviction that could drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its target to $90 (while keeping a neutral rating), which implies meaningful upside if sentiment improves. Benzinga

UBS raised its target to $90 (while keeping a neutral rating), which implies meaningful upside if sentiment improves. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup increased its target to $85 (neutral rating), another incremental analyst upgrade that supports the stock’s case. Benzinga TickerReport

Citigroup increased its target to $85 (neutral rating), another incremental analyst upgrade that supports the stock’s case. Neutral Sentiment: Corteva’s CEO and CFO will speak at the BMO Global Farm to Market conference on May 14 — an event that could provide fresh guidance or color but is routine. PR Newswire

Corteva’s CEO and CFO will speak at the BMO Global Farm to Market conference on May 14 — an event that could provide fresh guidance or color but is routine. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation materials are available for deeper inspection of margins, guidance and separation timing — useful for investors but informational rather than market-moving by themselves. Yahoo Seeking Alpha Presentation

Earnings call transcript and presentation materials are available for deeper inspection of margins, guidance and separation timing — useful for investors but informational rather than market-moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane’s new $77 target is below the current share price, signaling some analyst skepticism and limiting upside as investors reassess valuation. MarketScreener

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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