Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RPM International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.83.

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RPM International Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of RPM stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 477,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. RPM International has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in RPM International by 36.4% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $6,963,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International News Roundup

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About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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