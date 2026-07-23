Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.41.

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Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5%

CCI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 1,871,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, with FFO per share of $1.13 topping estimates and revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts. Article Title

Crown Castle reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, with FFO per share of $1.13 topping estimates and revenue also coming in above Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65, above the consensus forecast, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Article Title

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65, above the consensus forecast, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s updated 2026 outlook showed modest improvement in AFFO and net income versus the prior forecast, but site rental revenue guidance was only slightly higher, suggesting a mixed operational picture. Article Title

Management’s updated 2026 outlook showed modest improvement in AFFO and net income versus the prior forecast, but site rental revenue guidance was only slightly higher, suggesting a mixed operational picture. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, reported EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus estimate, and site rental revenue was down year over year, which may have disappointed investors focused on core operating trends. Article Title

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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