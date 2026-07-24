Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Price

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $252.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Get Dover alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Dover stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 395,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Dover has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dover this week:

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here