Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $69.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Fidelity reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock's previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.10.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

More Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here