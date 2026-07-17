Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock's previous close.

LXU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.67.

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Lsb Industries Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE LXU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 309,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.34. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Lsb Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lsb Industries

In other news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 202,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,455.76. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,431,936 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,999 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,134,130 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,792,506 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,708,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lsb Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company's stock.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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