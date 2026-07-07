Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $560.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company's current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $538.29.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.7%

SPGI opened at $447.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.23 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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