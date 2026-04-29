Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $335.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $143.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.32.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $54.83 on Wednesday, hitting $281.20. 14,249,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,309,381. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $290.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.35. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,682,995.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and raised full‑year guidance — BE reported revenue of $751.1M (+130% YoY), GAAP profit of $70.7M, and raised FY‑2026 revenue and EPS guidance well above consensus; management cited surging AI/data‑center demand. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Record Q1 results and raised full‑year guidance — BE reported revenue of $751.1M (+130% YoY), GAAP profit of $70.7M, and raised FY‑2026 revenue and EPS guidance well above consensus; management cited surging AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Large orders/backlog & strategic wins — Oracle expanded its partnership (Project Jupiter) to use Bloom fuel cells, supporting multi‑GW deployment opportunities tied to AI data centers. This underscores durable demand beyond a single quarter. Oracle / Project Jupiter

Large orders/backlog & strategic wins — Oracle expanded its partnership (Project Jupiter) to use Bloom fuel cells, supporting multi‑GW deployment opportunities tied to AI data centers. This underscores durable demand beyond a single quarter. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street re‑ratings lift sentiment — Several firms raised price targets after the print (JPMorgan, Susquehanna, BTIG among those cited), reflecting higher growth assumptions and supporting the rally. 247WallSt on Analyst Raises

Wall Street re‑ratings lift sentiment — Several firms raised price targets after the print (JPMorgan, Susquehanna, BTIG among those cited), reflecting higher growth assumptions and supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market momentum commentary — Short‑term technical pieces (e.g., Murrey Math) and media coverage highlight momentum and record highs, which can amplify moves but are not fundamental drivers. Invezz Technical Note

Technical/market momentum commentary — Short‑term technical pieces (e.g., Murrey Math) and media coverage highlight momentum and record highs, which can amplify moves but are not fundamental drivers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risks — Analysts/commentary warn BE now trades at very stretched multiples (high forward P/E, PEG), making the stock sensitive to execution slips, macro volatility, or geopolitical risks that could reset expectations. Seeking Alpha Valuation Take

Valuation risks — Analysts/commentary warn BE now trades at very stretched multiples (high forward P/E, PEG), making the stock sensitive to execution slips, macro volatility, or geopolitical risks that could reset expectations. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — Some firms raised targets but kept conservative ratings (e.g., TD Cowen raised its target but retained a "hold"), signaling caution among certain sell‑side desks despite the beat. TD Cowen / The Fly

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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