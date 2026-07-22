Royal Bank Of Canada Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $149.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BOK Financial from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut BOK Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.00.

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BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,184. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.80. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.09). BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $283,038.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,422,940.48. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $162,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571. Insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,708,525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $346,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $130,994,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 908,800 shares of the bank's stock valued at $107,656,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,649 shares of the bank's stock valued at $103,374,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 495,532 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,701,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BOK Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting BOK Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: BOK Financial reported better-than-expected revenue of $589.4 million, driven by higher net interest income, fee income, and strong loan growth, which helped support the stock. Article Title

BOK Financial reported better-than-expected revenue of $589.4 million, driven by higher net interest income, fee income, and strong loan growth, which helped support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record loan growth and guided for full-year 2026 loan growth above 10%, suggesting continued business momentum. Article Title

Management highlighted record loan growth and guided for full-year 2026 loan growth above 10%, suggesting continued business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company also guided 2026 net interest income to a range of $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion, reinforcing expectations for stable earnings power. Article Title

The company also guided 2026 net interest income to a range of $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion, reinforcing expectations for stable earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: BOK Financial’s quarterly EPS came in at $2.59, above one earnings estimate but below another consensus figure, making the profit result mixed rather than clearly negative. Article Title

BOK Financial’s quarterly EPS came in at $2.59, above one earnings estimate but below another consensus figure, making the profit result mixed rather than clearly negative. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses were flagged as a headwind, and the small EPS shortfall versus broader expectations may temper enthusiasm despite the strong top-line trends. Article Title

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Further Reading

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