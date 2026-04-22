Royal Bank Of Canada Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $400.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $361.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock's previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.24.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $10.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.27. 3,890,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $438.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 474,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $128,499,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 1,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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