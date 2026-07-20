Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,390 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.04% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,500 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Babcock International Group from £155.40 to £155.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,304.

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Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 1,037 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,023.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,219.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.86. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 902.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,527.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 517.77 billion during the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current year.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

Further Reading

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