Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company's previous close.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.54.

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FMC Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 773,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.42 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in FMC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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