Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $779.00 to $762.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company's previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $825.68.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

REGN stock traded up $21.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $707.38. 426,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $758.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.10 by $0.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here