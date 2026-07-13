Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price

Sprott (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$230.00 to C$204.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$192.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD increased their price target on Sprott from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.80.

Get Sprott alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Trading Down 4.5%

SII traded down C$6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$145.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,353. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.22. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$85.84 and a 12 month high of C$230.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$198.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company's branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprott, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprott wasn't on the list.

While Sprott currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here