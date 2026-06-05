Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.13.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $123.83. 447,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,641. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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