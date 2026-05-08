Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.17.

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Airbnb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 4,335,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,799. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,268,345. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (Citizens Jmp, Susquehanna among them), boosting upside expectations and supporting buying interest. Read More.

Several firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (Citizens Jmp, Susquehanna among them), boosting upside expectations and supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb beat Q1 revenue estimates and raised full‑year guidance, indicating resilient travel demand and giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More.

Airbnb beat Q1 revenue estimates and raised full‑year guidance, indicating resilient travel demand and giving fundamental support to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options-market flow showed traders positioned for upside into and after the Q1 report, which often amplifies intraday buying when fundamentals look constructive. Read More.

Options-market flow showed traders positioned for upside into and after the Q1 report, which often amplifies intraday buying when fundamentals look constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb highlighted heavy AI adoption (company says ~60% of new code is AI‑written), which investors interpret as a path to faster product iterations and margin expansion. Read More.

Airbnb highlighted heavy AI adoption (company says ~60% of new code is AI‑written), which investors interpret as a path to faster product iterations and margin expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts maintained neutral/hold stances (e.g., BTIG), reflecting a view that strong execution is balanced by a premium valuation—this tempers upside if multiple upgrades aren’t backed by faster earnings growth. Read More.

Some analysts maintained neutral/hold stances (e.g., BTIG), reflecting a view that strong execution is balanced by a premium valuation—this tempers upside if multiple upgrades aren’t backed by faster earnings growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market headlines (macro, Middle East developments, jobs/data) are shaping intraday moves, so broader market direction is a simultaneous driver of ABNB price action. Read More.

Market headlines (macro, Middle East developments, jobs/data) are shaping intraday moves, so broader market direction is a simultaneous driver of ABNB price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb missed on GAAP EPS (Q1 EPS below estimates), which has produced some short‑term profit‑taking despite revenue and guidance beats. Read More.

Airbnb missed on GAAP EPS (Q1 EPS below estimates), which has produced some short‑term profit‑taking despite revenue and guidance beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The company noted slightly elevated cancellations in EMEA/APAC tied to the Iran war — a geopolitical headwind that could pressure near‑term bookings. Read More.

The company noted slightly elevated cancellations in EMEA/APAC tied to the Iran war — a geopolitical headwind that could pressure near‑term bookings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling was disclosed (Director Joseph Gebbia sold ~58,000 shares; CFO Elinor Mertz also sold), which some investors view as a negative signal for sentiment. Read More.

Large insider selling was disclosed (Director Joseph Gebbia sold ~58,000 shares; CFO Elinor Mertz also sold), which some investors view as a negative signal for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one opinion piece recommended selling into earnings, reflecting pockets of skepticism that could amplify downside if subsequent data disappoints. Read More.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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