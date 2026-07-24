Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock Price

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock's previous close.

SVI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$5.78.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TSE SVI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,917. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.77. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$5.39.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of C$91.09 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 89,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$412,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 136,992,005 shares in the company, valued at C$630,163,223. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. 38.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StorageVault Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StorageVault Canada wasn't on the list.

While StorageVault Canada currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here