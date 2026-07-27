Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target to $300.00

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.38.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,554. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.66. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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